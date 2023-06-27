  • Menu
Telangana: State BJP to relay PM Modi’s address today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File Photo) 

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called on party leaders and cadre to ensure the successful state-wide telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Tuesday.Gujjala Premender Reddy, BJP State General Secretary, disclosed the extensive arrangements made by the party.

The Prime Minister’s address will be screened across polling booths in Telangana.

On Tuesday, Modi will address the party cadre and leaders from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, as part of the "Mera Polling Booth SabseMajbuth" initiative at 10:30 am.

Modi's speech will cover party policies, the responsibilities of the cadre, service to the people, and other important issues.

The State BJP has organised the telecast of Modi’s address in all districts, mandals, and polling centres through television and mobile phones.

Screens will be set up to ensure widespread access to Modi’s message.Telecast arrangements have been made for 36,000 polling booths across Telangana to enable the public to watch Modi’s address.

