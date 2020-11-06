Telangana State government has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for 2 lakh 2BHKs 

Hyderabad: In a bid to lure voters in the ensuing GHMC elections, the Telangana State government has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for the completion of all 2 BHK houses meant for urban poor.

The government has taken up the task of construction of one lakh 2 BHK houses in the Greater Hyderabad limits. The works for nearly 10,000 houses were already completed and works on another 70,000 unit were under progress at various stages.

Officials said that the funds earmarked for the housing scheme in the urban areas will be utilised and works would be completed at a fast pace. Almost all the funds would be utilised to execute the pending works in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

At an inauguration of the 2BHK complex in the city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao announced that government was committed to the completion of one lakh 2 BHK houses and hand over them to the identified beneficiaries at the earliest.

Following strong criticism from the opposition on the delay in the completion of the works, the minister said that he would send the details of the project to those who made hue and cry against the prestigious housing scheme taken up by the State government.