Telangana State Minorities Commission bench takes up three cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC) heard the case of Parsi Aram Ghar situated in Kanteshwar village in Nizamabad. Seeking detailed report from the authorities, it adjourned the case to January 27.

On Saturday, TSMC Chairman Mohammed Qamaruddin conducted hearing of three cases in presence of TSMC vice-chairman B Shanker Luke, M A Basith, retired judge, Advisors to the Commission, Farooq Ali Khan, P Pannaga Sai, M A Khadeer Siddiqui and M ARafeeq, at the commission's office.

The petitioner Omim Maneckshaw Debara Mani Minar filed a petition that there Parsi Aram Ghar was located in the land in Survey no 143 corresponding to old Survey no 62 in an extent of 1.39 acres in Kanteshwar village in Nizamabad mandal He complained that excavation of area for construction in and around the Parsi Aram Ghar was taking place by encroachers and requested to take necessary action to prevent illegal activities. Taking up the case, the Tahsildar of Nizamabad addressed a letter to the Assistant Director, Survey and Land Record Nizamabad to provide sethwar (land record), supplementary sethwar, vasulbaqi (balance book) in respect of the land in question.

The Commission also took up the case of Mohammed Ibrahim Ansari, a resident of Hafez Nagar, Yakutpura, and Mir Hasan Ali Khan of Hussaini Bagh, Talab Katta who approached the commission against Rizwana Begum, the wife of Mahmood Khan of Madina Nagar B block Yakutpura over mortgage agreement. The case was adjourned to January 22. In another case, Zakera Begum, wife of G K Gaziuddin, and Asra Anjum, the wife of G K Nazimuddin, filed petitions seeking Commission's intervention alleging their ancestral property was encroached upon.