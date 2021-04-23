Telangana State running out of RT-PCR kits

Hyderabad: Contrary to the claim made by the State Government that following last years pandemic it had ramped up medical infrastructure facilities, the fact remains that the State is facing an acute shortage of RT-PCR test kits.

Following the steep hike in the number of Covid-19 cases particularly during the last fortnight or so, there has been a sudden increase in the demand for RT-PCR kits, but the suppliers had failed to meet the demand. Many diagnostic centres both private and government are running short of kits leading to a heavy rush for the tests which has been causing a lot of inconvenience to the people. It is said that the State has kits to meet the requirement in the State only for the next three days. Some centres had already stopped conducting tests.

RT-PCR kits are required for about 60 per cent of the total tests that are being conducted in the State. The suppliers say that the demand for kits had gone up drastically across the country and they were struggling to meet the demand.

Another problem faced by the diagnostic centres is staff crunch. At present, it takes at least two days to get the test results due to the heavy flow of patients. Earlier, the results were declared in 4 to 5 hours only. "The delay in the announcement of the results can harm the patients suffering from other serious ailments," warned health authorities.

Some centres had already stopped conducting tests. RT-PCR kits are required for about 60 per cent of the total tests that are being conducted in the State. The suppliers say that the demand for kits had gone up drastically across the country and they were struggling to meet the demand. Another problem faced by the diagnostic centres is staff crunch. At present, it takes at least two days to get the test results due to the heavy flow of patients. Earlier, the results were declared in 4 to 5 hours only. "The delay in the announcement of the results can harm the patients suffering from other serious ailments," warned health authorities. Medical and Health officials said that efforts are being made to equip all big hospitals with adequate test kits. Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) was in touch with the kit suppliers and they expect that it would take about a week before they would have enough kits to meet the demand.

