Telangana State tops in tax collection

Hyderabad: Claiming the Telangana State stood top in tax collections in the country, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked the Commercial Tax officials to achieve the revenue targets in the current financial year. The Minister praised the officials for collecting the highest ever Rs 72,500 crore tax revenue in the last financial year.

Harish Rao attended the brainstorming conference organiSed by the Commercial Tax Department here with a focus on increasing revenue sources. He acknowledged the vital role played by the Commercial Taxes department in collecting funds to support these initiatives. Consequently, the department has been given a budget target of Rs 85,413 crore for the ongoing year. The Minister called upon all employees to work diligently for the advancement of the State and the nation.

Harish Rao said Telangana ranked first in India in terms of its state-owned revenue growth rate over the past eight years. He attributed this impressive growth to transparent governance, which has become synonymous with the State’s administration. He emphasised that Telangana stands as a zero cess-taking state from the Centre, underscoring its commitment to progressive taxation policies.