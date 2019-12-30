Trending :
Telangana State Urdu Academy gets new head

Nampally: The State government has appointed Mohd Ghouse, an Assistant Professor of Political Science, Government Degree College for Women, Sangareddy, as the Director & Secretary of TS Urdu Academy on Saturday.

According to a GO, it relieved Shahnawaz Qasim, the Director of Minorities Welfare, Hyderabad, from the post of Director & Secretary, TS Urdu Academy, and appointed on deputation basis for a period of one year.

