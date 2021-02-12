Telangana: Three posts for K Keshava Rao's family

Hyderabad: After senior leaders K Keshava Rao and his son Viplav Kumar, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi is the third person in the family to get a post in the government. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi was elected as the Mayor of Hyderabad on Thursday.

There was discussion among the party leaders that three candidates from one family got three posts. The party leaders said that the Chief Minister ignored the criticisms by the opposition parties on the family rule and preferred giving one more post to the members of the family which is already enjoying two posts.

While Keshava Rao is the Rajya Sabha member and Parliamentary party leader, his son Viplav Kumar is the Chairman of Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation and now his daughter.

According to sources, the chief minister had decided in favour of Vijayalakshmi because of the political equations. The BJP is wooing the BCs in Telangana and the president of the State unit is also a BC (Munnuru Kapu) under these circumstances, the TRS chief decided to give the post to the same community leader.

Interestingly the TRS chief preferred women for both the mayor and deputy mayor's post. The mayor's post was in the general woman category and deputy mayor was for general men.