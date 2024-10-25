Telangana to record the highest ever paddy yield this year: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: “Telangana State is set to achieve its highest-ever paddy yield this year, with an estimated production of 150 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs),” Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Captain N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) during Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's interaction with district officials and prominent figures, Uttam Kumar Reddy detailed the State's agricultural progress. He outlined the government's comprehensive procurement and food security initiatives.

He stated that the State government has made elaborate arrangements for paddy procurement this season, with an initial allocation of Rs 20,000 crore. He said more money would be spent on paddy procurement if required. He emphasised that the government's policy guarantees that every grain of paddy the farmers wish to sell will be purchased, providing fair prices for all. He instructed officials to ensure that all procurement centres are well-equipped and staffed to handle the expected volumes, including adequate training for workers, proper storage facilities, and necessary equipment such as tarpaulins and gunny bags. Coordination with rice millers and adequate maintenance of intermediary godowns are also part of the preparation to streamline the process.

He further mentioned that Telangana is working toward self-sufficiency in fine rice production by promoting the cultivation of fine paddy.

In a move to support farmers who cultivate finer varieties of paddy, the Telangana government has announced a Rs 500 per quintal bonus on top of the minimum support price (MSP) set by the Government of India. Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that 80 to 85 LMTs of the total paddy production this season are expected to be of fine variety, and the government is encouraging their cultivation through these incentives.