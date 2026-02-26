Two held for running fake call centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cyber Command personnel have arrested two individuals who operated a bogus call centre promising lucrative gains through stock market investments.

The accused are Kumawat Yogesh (30) from Gujarat and Imran Yamin (32) from Delhi. From their premises, police seized 31 mobile phones, 13 laptops, 16 SIM cards, letterheads of Multiwave Business Solutions Private Limited, and sheets containing names and mobile numbers of various members of the public.

The suspects had set up Multiwave Business Solutions Private Limited in a building on 26th Main Road, Jayanagar, and used it as a front to carry out the deception.

They employed more than 15 customer care executives from different states to staff the fake call centre. Posing as legitimate investment advisors, these employees contacted ordinary citizens, tech professionals, retired employees, and business owners, urging them to invest online in the stock market with assurances of substantial profits.

Once victims agreed, the fraudsters instructed them to transfer money to specified bank accounts. After receiving the funds, they switched off their phones and cut off all contact.