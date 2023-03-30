Telangana: Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid Sri Rama Navami Shobha yatra

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival, the Shobha Yatra of Lord Rama will be held in Hyderabad with grandeur. Arrangements have already been completed and police have made heavy security to prevent any untoward incident during the yatra. The Shobhayatra, which will start at 1 PM, will proceed from Sitaram Bagh Temple to Sultan Bazar Hanuman Gymnasium.



The procession will take place to Hanumanshala in Sultan Bazar via Boyaguda Kaman, Mangalhat Jali Hanuman, Doolpeta, Puranapool, Jumerat Bazar, Chudibazaar, Begambazar Chatri, Bartan Bazar, Saarbar Bazar Mosque, Shankar Sher Kotal, Gauliguda Kaman, Gurdwara, Pullibowli Baurastha, Koti Andhra Bank.



This yatra will continue for about 6.5 kilometers under the surveillance of CC camera police. The Shobhayatra will be linked to the Hyderabad Command Control Center and will be constantly monitored.



As part of the Sri Rama Navami celebrations, MLA Raja Singh will give a speech at Begum Bazar Chatri at 6 pm. As part of the route map of Sri Rama's Shobhayatra, traffic restrictions and many diversions will be implemented. The traffic restrictions will be imposed from 11 am to 3 pm at Mallepally Chowrasta, 3 pm to 4 pm at Boyaguda Kaman, Gaulipura Chowrasta, Ghode Ki Khabar, 4 to 5 pm Puranapool X Road, MJ Bridge, Labor Adda, 5 to 6 pm at Alaska T Junction, SA Bazar U Turn, MJ Market, from 4PM to 6 PM at Afzal Ganj Junction, from 5 pm to 7 pm Rangamahal T Junction, Putlibowli Chowrasta, from 6 pm to 8 pm Andhra Bank X Roads, DM&HS X Roads, Sultan Bazar Square, Chadar Ghat Chowrasta.

Traffic restrictions will be implemented at Kachiguda Inox, GPO Abids from 7 to 9 pm and Boggulukunta Chowrasta from 7 to 10 pm. Taking note of this matter, the police advised the motorists to take alternative routes.