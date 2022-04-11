Telangana under lens over food security lapses

♦ FCI sent its findings on missing paddy to State government for necessary action

♦ However, State government did not take any action

♦ FCI drew attention of Union Food and Civil Supplies Ministry

♦ Central agencies gathering information related to paddy diversion





Hyderabad: Why is TRS going so aggressive against BJP? Is it an attempt to secure an important place in national politics and play a major role in trying to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections or is there something more?

If the saffron party here is to be believed, the reason for TRS going aggressive is not just the farmers' issue or their desire to play a prominent role at national level. The pink party, they say, has got the smell that the Central enforcement agencies have put the state under scanner regarding implementation of the Food Security Act in Telangana.

Speaking to The Hans India, sources closer to the top party leadership in the saffron brigade alleged that 1.81 lakh quintals of paddy that was procured during last agriculture season had gone missing from rice mills which was to be supplied to the Food Corporation of India and was reportedly exported via Kakinada port by millers. It is said that the FCI had reportedly sent its findings to the State government on the missing paddy stocks for necessary action.

However, the State government did not take any action. The FCI, BJP leaders say, had drawn the attention of the Union Food and Civil Supplies Ministry. A comprehensive report on the issue was submitted to the Centre as it pertained to the National Food Security Act (NFSA). In turn, the Central agencies, it is learnt, have started gathering information related to the issue, the sources added. The Central agencies, sources said, had started their inquiry. This had become a trigger point for TRS to go aggressive against BJP, the state BJP leaders claim.