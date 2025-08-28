Live
Telangana Weather Update: Hyderabad Rains Ease, Heavy Rain Alert for Nizamabad, Karimnagar & Other Districts
Highlights
Hyderabad sees reduced rainfall with only drizzles expected. Telangana Weatherman issues severe rain warning for Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagitial, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri and nearby districts.
Rains have reduced in Hyderabad. Only light showers and drizzles were seen. No major spells are expected in the next six hours, said Telangana Weatherman on X.
A Severe Rain Warning (Level 2) has been issued for other districts. Heavy rains will continue in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Bhadradri. The rain belt may also move towards Nirmal, Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli.
People in these districts are advised to stay alert and safe.
