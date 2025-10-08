Live
Telangana Weather Update: Scattered Storms, Rains in Hyderabad & Districts
Highlights
Scattered storms expected in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, and other Telangana districts.
Scattered storms are expected in the next 2 hours in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Gadwal, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, as per Telangana Weatherman, a weather enthusiast. He took to X to share the weather update.
In Hyderabad, scattered rains are likely in the north and central parts of the city during the same period.
Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated with local weather alerts.
SCATTERED STORMS ahead in Yadadri - Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Bhadradri - Kothagudem in next 2hrs— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 8, 2025
Hyderabad - SCATTERED RAINS likely in North, Central parts of city in next 2hrs ⚠️🌧️
