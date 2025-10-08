  • Menu
Telangana Weather Update: Scattered Storms, Rains in Hyderabad & Districts

Highlights

Scattered storms expected in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, and other Telangana districts.

Scattered storms are expected in the next 2 hours in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Gadwal, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, as per Telangana Weatherman, a weather enthusiast. He took to X to share the weather update.

In Hyderabad, scattered rains are likely in the north and central parts of the city during the same period.

Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated with local weather alerts.




