Telangana’s Caste Survey Sparks Debate Over Foreign Expertise in Policy Decisions

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Congress-led Telangana government for appointing French economist Thomas Piketty to an expert panel analysing the state's caste survey data. The move, according to BJP leaders, raises concerns over outsourcing a sensitive socio-economic study to a foreigner instead of relying on Indian experts.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the Congress’s intentions, alleging a pattern of the party aligning with foreign influences. “First, they stood with foreign media over Indian media. Then, they supported foreign agencies that sought to weaken our economy. Now, they are involving a foreign expert in a highly sensitive process. What is their real objective?” he asked. Trivedi further questioned whether the Congress lacked faith in Indian economists and data analysts.

The Telangana government recently set up an 11-member committee to study the caste survey findings, with Piketty’s inclusion drawing sharp criticism. The BJP claims his economic model, which has been debated internationally, could be unsuitable for India's social structure.

In a separate statement, BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao accused the Congress of undermining India’s capabilities. “The Congress has always believed India isn’t good enough—whether in governance, defence, or policymaking. By handing over our caste demographics to a foreigner, they risk distorting data to fit a globalist agenda,” he said. Rao further alleged that Congress had a history of disregarding Indian institutions and intellectual resources.

While the Telangana government maintains that Piketty’s expertise will provide valuable insights, the BJP insists that sensitive national data should remain within the country’s own intellectual and administrative framework. The controversy adds another dimension to the ongoing political debate over caste-based policies and their implications for social and economic planning in India.