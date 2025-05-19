Telangana’s Heritage in the Spotlight: Miss World Contestants Visit State Secretariat in Grand Cultural Showcase

As part of the ongoing 72nd Miss World Festival, 107 contestants from across the globe visited the iconic Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on May 18, immersing themselves in the state’s rich cultural legacy and forward-looking vision. The visit was a powerful reflection of Telangana’s journey from tradition to innovation and its growing stature as a global destination.

The day began with a heartfelt tribute at the Telangana Thalli statue, a symbolic gesture underscoring the state’s identity and aspirations. The contestants were then welcomed on the Secretariat’s central lawn with an authentic Hyderabadi tea menu, offering a warm taste of local hospitality.

To set the tone, the Telangana Anthem was performed, followed by a spectacular 3D projection mapping show. The projection illuminated the Secretariat’s grand facade with a visual retelling of Telangana’s evolution, from its formation to its rise as a technology and development hub.

One of the standout moments of the day was a drone show featuring 1,000 synchronized drones, creating dynamic aerial imagery that depicted the implementation of flagship government schemes; a powerful demonstration of how technology is being used for public welfare in Telangana.

The cultural experience was further enriched by live Indian instrumental music, offering the contestants a multi-sensory connection to the heritage of the region. A dedicated photo shoot session allowed the participants to capture memories against the backdrop of the Secretariat’s modern architectural marvel.

An event viewing gallery ensured that attendees could comfortably take in every aspect of the carefully choreographed event, which concluded with the stirring Indian National Anthem, evoking a sense of unity and pride.

Julia Morley, CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, praised the event, saying:

“Telangana has beautifully showcased its heritage and progressive spirit today. The integration of cultural elements with technological innovation provides our contestants with a profound understanding of the state's identity and aspirations.”

This Secretariat visit is part of a wider series of engagements hosted by the Telangana government during the 72nd Miss World Festival, being held in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31, 2025. These events aim to highlight Telangana’s leadership in public safety, cultural heritage, tourism infrastructure, and its emergence as a vibrant destination on the global stage.







