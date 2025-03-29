Telugus are safe

Hyderabad: All Indian nationals in Thailand are reported to be safe following a powerful earthquake that struck Bangkok and other parts of the country. The Indian Embassy in Thailand is closely monitoring the situation, and no incidents involving Indians have been reported so far.

Given that a significant number of tourists from the Telugu-speaking states travel to Thailand, the Tourism departments of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have reached out to the Indian Embassy for updates on the safety and whereabouts of tourists from their respective states.

The family of Congress MLA Makhan Singh Raj Thakur had a narrow escape during the earthquake while holidaying in Bangkok. According to sources, the Ramagundam MLA’s family is safe.

Currently, there is no confirmed information regarding the exact number of tourists from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in Thailand.

A senior official stated that they are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, which is coordinating with the Indian High Commission in Thailand to ascertain the number of Indian tourists and provide necessary assistance.

Authorities in Thailand have issued an emergency contact number, +66 618819218, available 24/7 for any required assistance. Indian nationals in need of help have been advised to reach out to this number. The Indian Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate in Chiang Mai have confirmed that all staff members are safe. The embassy continues to work closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and provide support as required.

According to travel agents, approximately two million Indians visited Thailand last year, with Bangkok being a major destination.

In January alone, over 1.85 lakh Indian tourists traveled to Thailand. Due to affordable travel packages and shorter travel distances, Thailand remains a preferred choice, with tour packages starting at around Rs 59,000 per person for a six-day trip.