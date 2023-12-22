Temperature sees a dip in Telangana

Hyderabad : Night temperatures in Telangana are falling drastically. Temperatures below 10 degrees were recorded in 19 districts of the state on Wednesday night. In the rest of the districts, temperatures were recorded between 10 and 15 degrees. Sirpur in Kumarambheem Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature of 6.6 degrees. Adilabad's Zainath recorded a temperature of 7.5 degrees. Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 10.7 degrees.

North Telangana districts are very cold. Low temperatures were recorded in all the districts here. The report of Telangana State Development Planning Society has shown that there will be severe cold in the next three days and the temperature may drop slightly.

According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of the cold is more due to the winds blowing from the north and northeast direction. Doctors suggest that children, elderly and pregnant women should take appropriate precautions as there is a possibility of health problems during this period.