Women’s Commission head warns against sharing sensitive info online

Bengaluru: Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, has cautioned against sharing vital information on the social media like photographs and other details of individuals. She has highlighted the potential risks associated with sharing sensitive data online, urging individuals to exercise caution and refrain from posting personal information on platforms like social media and WhatsApp.

Dr. Chowdhary's warning came on Monday as she inaugurated the Cop Connect CyberSecurity Cafe, where she commended AMC Institutions for achieving the remarkable feat of becoming India's first cyber-secured campus.

This milestone is made possible through the Cop Connect cyber security program, a pioneering initiative in collaboration with industry partners Information Sharing and Analysis System (ISAC) and Zscaler. This program ensures the security of the academic learning management system while offering cutting-edge science, technology, and cyber security programmes.

The cyber security lab established by AMC goes beyond traditional settings, serving as a problem-solving hub for cyber-related issues and adopting a top-down approach. Through its programs, including cybercrime intervention officers and professional ethics, individuals gain extensive knowledge of cybercrime and play crucial roles in guiding victims and providing support.

Moreover, AMC's campus is equipped with a state-of-the-art cyber honk machine, designed to detect malware and potentially harmful apps, ensuring a secure environment for everyone. The institution's efforts also extend to educating individuals about cyber security through courses available for engineering graduates from various disciplines.

Dr. GN Mohan Babu, Director of AMC, underscored the alarming rise of cyber attacks globally and emphasised the need for increased awareness and proactive measures. He highlights the complexity added by AI applications to the cyber threat landscape.