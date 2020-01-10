Temporary stoppage at Vikarabad, Shadnagar

Secunderbad: The South Central Railway provided temporary stoppage at Shadnagar and Vikarabad stations for the International Spiritual Gathering at Chegur. The event will take place from January 28 to February 3 at Chegur, near Shadnagar/Timmapur stations.

The SCR has taken the decision in order to facilitate the delegates attending the International Spiritual Gathering of Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation (SMSF). Several Express trains are provided temporary stoppage at Shadnagar/Vikarabad Stations.



The Mysuru-Kacheguda and Chengalpattu-Kacheguda expresses will stop at Shadnagar station. Mumbai CST-Bubaneswar will stop at Vikarabad station during the period of the event, said Ch Rakesh, the Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway in a statement here on Friday.