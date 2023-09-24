Tension on AP-TS border as TDP plans rally to RJY

Hyderabad: Heavy police forces have been deployed on Andhra and Telangana border to prevent the rallies which are being taken up by IT employees and TDP cadre to express their solidarity with TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu.



Alerted by intelligence inputs, the Andhra Pradesh government sent special police forces to AP and Telangana border between Kodad and Jaggaaihpet. High tension was already prevailed on the border following reports that some IT employees teams entered AP and reached Rajahmundry to stage a big dharna. Former TDP leader and minister Motkupally Narasimhulu already announced to stage a big dharna at NTR Ghat on Sunday and take up a rally to Rajahmundry where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been languishing in jail for his alleged role in multi crore skill development scam.

Police forces were monitoring closely the vehicle movements on the border area before they enter Andhra region. Sources said that police forces were also on high alert at Bhadrachalam and Andhra border where the possibility of IT employees union and TDP cadre enter AP and reach directly to Rajahmundry.

The government instructed police to book cases if anyone tried to create law and order problem at the border.



