Tension prevails at martyrs’ memorial as YC protests

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the martyrs' memorial near the Assembly when some Youth Congress leaders staged a dharna there demanding the government to issue notification to fill vacancies in all departments. A group of YC leaders led by its State unit president Sivasena Reddy staged a silent sit-in at the memorial.

The police took the agitating activists into custody and shifted them to nearby police station. Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao deceived Telangana youth by not issuing job notification. "The CM also betrayed jobless youth by not fulfilling the promise of paying unemployment dole." He warned the government to stop harassing YC activists by arresting them in districts. Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy demanded the immediate release of arrested leaders.

"The YC activists workers were illegally arrested and implicated in cases for raising their voice against rising unemployment in the State. He said that not only has the government failed to issue job notifications in the last seven years, but also failed to implement its promise of paying 'unemployment allowance' of Rs 3,016. "For pressing the demand, YC leaders tried to approach local MLAs, but were thrashed and arrested," Reddy said.

He alleged that Ranga Reddy district TRS leaders attacked the YC activists when they went to submit a petition to local MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy on job notification.