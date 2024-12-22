Live
Tensions Erupt Outside Allu Arjun's Residence as OU JAC Stages Protest
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the residence of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Sunday as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee...
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the residence of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Sunday as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) staged a protest demanding justice for Revanth's family.
The protest turned aggressive when JAC leaders forced their way into the premises of Allu Arjun's house. The situation escalated further as they vandalized flower pots and threw stones at the house, causing damage.
The security personnel stationed at the actor's residence intervened and managed to stop the leaders from causing more harm. The protesters raised slogans and demanded that Allu Arjun take a stand in support of Revanth's family, although the specific grievance remains unclear.
The incident has drawn public attention, with fans expressing concern over the security of the actor and his family. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and ensure such incidents do not recur.