TG adjudged the best State in organ donation

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha congratulated the health department officials on the occasion of Telangana being selected as the best State in ‘Jeevan Daan’.
The Health Minister in a meeting held at the office of Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust in Hyderabad, complimented the doctors for the successful implementation of organ donation in the State on the occasion of the 14th Indian Organ Donation Day on August 3 organised at Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre New Delhi.
Telangana State was chosen as the best State in the programme and received the Award from the hands of Union Minister Anupriya Patel. The State Jeevan Daan nodal officer Dr Swarnalatha along with Health Secretary Dr Christina were congratulated by the Minister.