TG BJP chief urges US to take steps in protecting Indians

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao visited the family of Pole Chandrasekhar, a Telangana student who was killed in a shooting incident in the USA on Sunday. He visited Chandrasekhar’s parents at their residence in LB Nagar and expressed his deepest condolences.

Later, addressing the media, he said, “We visited the family of Pole Chandrasekhar, a young man who lost his life in a brutal shooting by an assailant in the USA.”

Discussions are underway at the central government level to ensure that Chandrasekhar’s body reaches India as soon as possible. We spoke to local people, NRIs and officials of the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard, he added.

The recent attacks on Indians in the USA are painful, and in the past, three decades ago, an organisation called ‘Dot Busters’ also targeted Indians, attacked them and killed them.

Now, it is worrying that such incidents are happening again. The US government should take appropriate security measures to protect Indians, he said. Indians play a crucial role in America’s progress, and therefore, it is necessary to provide protection to Indians, Ramchander Rao added.