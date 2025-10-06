Live
- ‘Choose cotton, ditch plastic’ campaign launched
- GMC officials put on alert over rain
- SP visits APP exam centre
- All wait with bated breath for Speaker’s final word on turncoat MLAs across TG
- TPCC shortlists names for Jubilee Hills seat
- Harish calls upon minorities to teach lesson to Cong in JH bypoll
- Harish cries foul over PG medical admissions; seeks quota for locals
- Ambuja Cements to set up eco-friendly grinding unit at Gangavaram Port
- Netizens’ outburst over harassment of US couple near iconic Charminar
- Charminar, Shalibanda dwellers raise a stink over perennial drainage issues
TG BJP chief urges US to take steps in protecting Indians
Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao visited the family of Pole Chandrasekhar, a Telangana student who was killed in a shooting...
Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao visited the family of Pole Chandrasekhar, a Telangana student who was killed in a shooting incident in the USA on Sunday. He visited Chandrasekhar’s parents at their residence in LB Nagar and expressed his deepest condolences.
Later, addressing the media, he said, “We visited the family of Pole Chandrasekhar, a young man who lost his life in a brutal shooting by an assailant in the USA.”
Discussions are underway at the central government level to ensure that Chandrasekhar’s body reaches India as soon as possible. We spoke to local people, NRIs and officials of the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard, he added.
The recent attacks on Indians in the USA are painful, and in the past, three decades ago, an organisation called ‘Dot Busters’ also targeted Indians, attacked them and killed them.
Now, it is worrying that such incidents are happening again. The US government should take appropriate security measures to protect Indians, he said. Indians play a crucial role in America’s progress, and therefore, it is necessary to provide protection to Indians, Ramchander Rao added.