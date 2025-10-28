TG exploring cost-efficient options for Pranahita-Chevella proj: Uttam

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday announced that the government had examined cost-efficient alternatives to revive the Dr B R Ambedkar Pranahita–Chevella SujalaSravanthi Project in a technically and financially sustainable manner.

Chairing a detailed review meeting on irrigation projects at the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, the Minister said the Government had studied the feasibility of a revised alignment through the Sundilla Link. This alternative could potentially lower project expenditure by around 10 to 12 per cent, reduce land acquisition by nearly half, and save approximately Rs 1,500 to 1,600 crore when compared to earlier plans. He added that the revised alignment also successfully avoided the coal-bearing geological zones that had previously stalled work on the initial route.

He stated that the Government’s broader intention was to restructure the long-pending project in a way that ensured technical soundness, fiscal prudence, and environmental responsibility, while fulfilling its original goal of bringing Godavari waters to Telangana’s upland and drought-prone regions.

“The revised Sundilla Link was examined as a practical and environment-friendly alternative. It appeared capable of addressing the earlier challenges related to coal-bearing formations while utilising existing infrastructure more efficiently. The Government would take a well-informed decision once the technical and financial evaluations were complete,” the Minister confirmed.

In the original plan, water was to be drawn from the Pranahita River at Tummidihatti barrage and carried to Yellampalli barrage through a 71-kilometre canal system. However, the project encountered major obstacles when coal seams were detected along the alignment, making tunnelling risky and costly. The new proposal suggests a direct link between Tummidihatti and Sundilla barrages, bypassing the coal zones entirely. Departmental studies found that this route could prove technically feasible and economically stronger, though a detailed DPR (Detailed Project Report) and ground verification were still under way.

“By shifting the alignment toward Sundilla, several geological difficulties could be avoided. The route might shorten canal and tunnel lengths, simplifying construction and reducing the extent of environmental clearances required,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The Minister said the Irrigation Department had been instructed to revalidate earlier surveys and conduct fresh geotechnical and topographical studies to update feasibility data. “Every step would be guided by technical merit and economic reasoning,” he added.