TG police set a benchmark in cyber crime detection

Hyderabad: The Telangana police has set a benchmark in crime detection and victim assistance. With the rapid growth of technology, cybercrime has become a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies worldwide.

The Telangana police has recognised this trend and taken decisive steps to counter cyber offenses, which include online frauds, phishing scams, financial frauds, and identity theft. The

Department actively registers cyber crime cases not just to bring offenders to justice but also to help victims recover their lost money. There has been a rise in cyber crime reports as the Telangana police proactively registers cases to help victims recover their money. A major success of this initiative is the swift refund of stolen amounts to victims.

The Department has effectively facilitated the refund of Rs 183 crore to affected individuals in 2024 demonstrating its efficiency in cyber crime detection and financial recovery. This process has been possible due to strong coordination with banks, financial institutions, and cyber monitoring agencies, ensuring that fraudulent transactions are traced and reversed at the earliest.

While traditional crimes such as murder, murder for gain, rioting, burglary, physical assaults, and property offenses have seen a declining trend over last few years, cyber crimes have significantly increased.

The police officials said that this shift is primarily due to the technical expertise and growing awareness among criminals who exploit digital platforms for illegal activities. The Telangana police has established itself as a top performer in the country when it comes to cybercrime detection and lost mobile phone recovery. The Department’s advanced tracking systems, combined with specialised cyber crime units, have enabled it to trace and recover more than 60,000 of stolen or lost mobile phones, providing significant relief to the public. This success highlights the efficiency and commitment of the police force in leveraging technology for public welfare by actively registering cases, assisting victims, and ensuring financial recovery.

Beside other steps being taken the police has been taking steps to blocking SIMs, IMEIS and URLs of criminals in large numbers.