TG-SET 2025 notification released; OU to conduct exam in Dec

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has officially announced that Osmania University will conduct the Telangana State – State Eligibility Test (TG-SET) 2025 for recruitment of Assistant Professors and Lecturers across universities and colleges in the state. The examination is scheduled for the second week of December 2025 and will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

According to the notification released on Wednesday, TG-SET 2025 will consist of two papers. Paper I will have 50 questions carrying 100 marks, while Paper II will feature 100 questions for 200 marks. The total duration of the examination will be three hours. The test is designed to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in higher education institutions across Telangana.

Online applications for TG-SET 2025 will open from October 10, 2025. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official TG-SET website (www.telanganaset.org) and the Osmania University portal (www.osmania.ac.in) for detailed guidelines, syllabus, eligibility criteria, and updates related to the examination process. Prof. B. Srinivas, Member Secretary of TG-SET, and Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Chairman of TG-SET and Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, assured aspirants of a transparent and smooth conduct of the examination, emphasizing the university’s readiness to manage the process efficiently. With the notification now released, candidates are urged to begin preparations and monitor official platforms for timely updates and instructions.