TG Youth Cong workers protest at BJP office, demand cancellation of NEET

Hyderabad: Demanding cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) over alleged irregularities, Telangana Youth Congress workers attempted to lay siege to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State head office at Nampally here on Sunday.

Led by Telangana Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy, the Congress workers staged a protest near the BJP's State office for some time and later, tried to lay siege to the office, demanding the cancellation of NEET exam paper and punish those responsible for the irregularities. However, the police had put up barricades on the road and prevented the agitators from entering into the BJP office.

Speaking on the occasion, Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had failed to maintain the sanctity of prestigious NEET exam and said nearly 14 Union Ministers were involved in the exam leakage episode.

"If the accused who had caused the leakage of the NEET exam are investigated, the actual names of BJP leaders will come out. Then, the Union government will collapse. It is for this reason that the Centre is not responding seriously on this issue," he pointed out.

The Youth Congress president also demanded the resignation of Union HRDMinister by taking responsibility over the irregularities in the NEET exam.

“If the Union government fails to take stern action on those responsible for the malpractices, the Youth Congress will soonprepare for a siege of the Parliament,” he cautioned.