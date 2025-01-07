TGCHE revamps undergraduate courses: Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) is on a mission to revamp undergraduate courses, as announced by its Chairman and in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Prof V Balakista Reddy. On Monday, he released the 2025 calendar, diary, and planner for both TGCHE and JNTUH.

During his address to the teaching and non-teaching staff at JNTUH, Prof. Reddy introduced a special online portal for pensioners called “Administration at the Doorsteps of the Needy”. This platform enables pensioners to report their issues online, eliminating the need for in-person visits to offices. He also announced that the arrears related to the pay revision of teachers for the period from 2016 to 2019 have been released. Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised that initiatives are being undertaken to address the concerns of non-teaching staff, as well as the issues faced by outsourced employees and contract teachers. “It is our responsibility to prioritize our staff. Our team is working diligently to find solutions to all challenges,” he stated.

Regarding TGCHE, Prof Reddy mentioned that the council is considering providing study materials to degree students starting in the upcoming academic year. This initiative aims to help students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds access quality educational resources. He noted that the TGCHE is prioritising curriculum revamping and has formed subject-specific committees for this purpose in undergraduate courses.