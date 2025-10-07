TGCHE urges Telangana youth to register for World Skill Competition 2026

Hyderabad: Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has called on the youth in Telangana to participate actively in the prestigious World Skill Competition 2026, scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China, in September next year.

Addressing the media on Monday, he described as the “Olympics of Skills,” the World Skill Competition (WSC) is a world’s largest vocational education and skills excellence event, bringing together talented youth from over 80 countries to compete across 63 skill categories. These include Cyber Security, Web Technologies, Additive Manufacturing, IT Network Systems Administration, Electronics, Brick Laying, Electrical Installations, Cooking, Bakery, and Landscape Gardening, among others.

He said the TGCHE is collaborating with the Department of Employment and Training, Government of Telangana, to disseminate information and facilitate registrations. The Department serves as the state-level nodal agency for organizing the Telangana State Skill Competitions, while the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, oversees the national-level India Skill Competitions.

Winners of the state-level contests will advance to the India Skill Competition, and national winners will represent India on the global stage in Shanghai. The eligibility criteria for participation are for ‘General Skills’, candidates must be born on or after January 1, 2004, and for ‘Advanced Skills’, candidates must be born on or after January 1, 2001.

Registrations are open exclusively through the Skill India Digital Portal (https://www.skillindiadigital.gov.in/home), with the deadline set for October 15, 2025.

Prof. Reddy emphasized that participation in WSC offers unparalleled exposure to international standards, mentorship from industry experts, and opportunities for scholarships and career advancement. “This is a golden opportunity for our youth to showcase their talent, bring pride to Telangana, and contribute to the vision of a Skilled India,” he stated.

Selected candidates will receive training and support from Skill Experts and Industry Mentors, along with financial and infrastructural assistance from state and central agencies.

Institutions and industries are also encouraged to participate as Skill Partners or Sector Skill Councils to mentor and host local competitions. For more details, candidates can visit the websites of the Telangana Department of Employment and Training (https://www.empl.telangana.gov.in), MSDE (https://www.skillsindia.gov.in), and the official World Skills Organization (https://worldskills.org).