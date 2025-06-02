TGCSB’s efforts pay off, cyber crime complaints across State drop by 11%

Hyderabad: Telangana State saw a significant drop in cyber crime, with a 11 per cent decrease in financial cyber crime complaints, and the total amount lost in cyber crimes decreased by 19 per cent, with a 5.5 per cent drop observed as compared to the September–December 2024 quarter.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) reported a substantial reduction in cyber crime complaints and financial losses during the first four months of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024. Shikha Goel, director TGCSB said that Telangana improved its percentage of recovery (POH) of lost money from 13 per cent in 2024 to 16 per cent in 2025, demonstrating more effective complaint redressal and coordination with banks and platforms.

The Bureau credits this progress to a combination of public awareness initiatives, proactive investigations, and strategic operations powered by data analytics and inter-agency collaboration.

The State witnessed a 11 per cent decrease in financial cyber crime complaints from January to April 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, cyber crime complaints across India increased by 28 per cent during the same period.

As per the reports, the total amount lost in cyber crimes in Telangana decreased by 19 per cent from January–April 2025 compared to 2024. This reflects a more than 30 per cent reduction compared to the previous quarter (Sep–Dec 2024).

The preliminary internal figures indicate a continued decline in both complaint volume and total losses in May 2025 when compared to May 2024.

The FIRs increased from 6,763 (2024) to 7,575 (2025), improving the conversion rate from 18 per cent to 19 per cent. The number of arrested persons tripled, rising from 230 in early 2024 to 626 in 2025.

The TGCSB’s efforts to streamline processes, strengthen coordination with district police, and adopt data-backed tracking significantly contributed to higher case closures and quicker action against cyber criminals.

Shikha Goel said that the reason behind the decline is the extensive awareness campaigns, as TGCSB conducted state-wide campaigns targeting digital arrest scams, investment frauds, and OTP-based crimes.

The introduction of the 1930 Chatbot and improved IVR system helped reduce reporting time from six to seven minutes to under three minutes, ensuring faster freezing of fraudulent transactions during the ‘golden hour’.

Massive outreach was held through caller tunes, posters, school and college workshops, and district training programmes. SHIELD 2025 – the TGCSB-hosted cyber security conclave united law enforcement, tech platforms, and regulatory bodies to address emerging cyber threats.

Additionally, real-time collaboration with banks and service providers improved fraud detection and transaction blocking.

The director said, “The TGCSB has adopted data-driven and technology-supported methods to identify cybercrime hotspots and successfully conducted two interstate and three intrastate special field operations. Moreover, advanced analytics, digital profiling, and OSINT tools are being deployed to support enforcement teams in identifying and arresting cyber criminals efficiently. Joint operation teams have been formed to execute interstate PT warrants, enhancing tracking and resolution capabilities.”