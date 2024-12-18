Live
TGPCB holds workshop on regulating open burning
Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) on Tuesday conducted a workshop on regulating open burning under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
This event focused on environmental and public health concerns arising from open burning practices. Open burning, particularly of waste such as agricultural residue, plastic, and other materials, contributes significantly to air pollution, especially in urban and rural areas.
Professor Anurag Garg, IIT Bombay, highlighted various sources of pollution, like dust, industrial processes, crop burning, vehicular, and solid waste that have an impact on the environment and should be stopped by air pollution control devices.
Dr Mood Narayan, a pulmonologist, spoke on different types of air pollution, their causes, and their impact on adults and infants. Particulate Matters (PM), PM 10, PM 2.5, and PM 0.1 pose serious health hazards like bronchitis, asthma, cancer, and arrhythmia.