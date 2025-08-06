TGSPDCL chief chants zero power interruption mantra

Hyderabad: Chairman & Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, Musharraf Faruqui has said that power utility is working towards the goal of having zero interruptions. To achieve this, they have previously issued instructions to Superintending Engineers to conduct inspections up to the Distribution Transformer Level in the LT Network and to undertake a special drive to rectify any identified faults.

As part of this special drive, CMD Musharraf Faruqui, along with Director Operations Dr. Narsimhulu, conducted inspections on Tuesday morning in various bastis and narrow lanes within the Gymkhana Section of the Secunderabad Circle, covering approximately five kilometers on foot. While interacting with consumers there, they inspected the LT network. The CMD identified issues such as dangling wires, cables with joints, and HG fuse sets without proper insulation, instructing electricity officials to rectify all these issues by the evening and send photographs as proof.

The CMD directed section officers (Assistant Engineers) to begin their operations from 8 AM, conduct pole-to-pole inspections in the LT network area-wise, and rectify any identified faults. He noted that due to the continuous efforts of the Electricity Engineers and Staff, issues in the 33 KV and 11 KV networks have significantly reduced. However, power supply issues arise when trees or branches fall on poles due to heavy winds or rain, and these are being resolved in the shortest possible time, the CMD stated. He also mentioned that until this special drive is completed, he will personally conduct surprise field inspections daily or on alternate days.