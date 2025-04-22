TGSRTC grants free lifetime pass for baby born in bus

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday announced a lifetime free bus pass for a baby girl born on one of its buses and a year-long free travel pass for the ASHA worker who helped with the delivery.

The TGSRTC officials congratulated conductor Raj Kumar, private driver Venugopal and ASHA worker Malli Kantamma of Hyderabad-2 depot for their humanitarian gesture by helping a woman suffering labour pain in a bus. Managing Director VC Sajjanar felicitated them at Bus Bhavan. He praised them for the timely response. He said it is a great thing that RTC staff are showing selflessness in times of danger. The incident took place on April 15 when the woman, Suvarna, was returning home to Kollapur after completing medical tests in Nagarkurnool. She was travelling on a Hyderabad-Kollapur Express bus when she experienced sudden labour pain near Adirala village in Pedda Kothapalli mandal.

Noticing her in distress, Kantamma, who was travelling with the expectant mother, alerted the conductor and the private driver. The staff stopped the bus and ensured all passengers were safely evacuated to give privacy and space for the emergency delivery. With no time to reach a hospital, Kantamma delivered the girl in the bus. The mother and newborn were rushed to the local government hospital via a 108. Both are reported to be healthy. Sajjanar also honored Gorla Sumasree, who secured 179th rank in the Group-1 results. Sumashree of Chimanaguntapally village in Wanaparthy district and her father Gorla Krishnaiah had previously worked as a conductor at the Wanaparthy depot who died during Corona epidemic. Knowing that his daughter had performed well in Group-1, Sajjanar felicitated her. He advised her to perform well in duty.

Executive Director Munishekhar, Chief Personnel Manager Usha Devi, Hyderabad-2, Wanaparthy depot managers Krishnamurthy, Venugopal were present.