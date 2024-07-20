  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TGSRTC to run special buses for Lashkar Bonalu

TGSRTC to run special buses for Lashkar Bonalu
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Lashkar Bonalu celebration at Ujjain Mahakali Temple, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will run...

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Lashkar Bonalu celebration at Ujjain Mahakali Temple, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will run special buses for the convenience of the devotees on Sunday.

According to TGSRTC, the corporation will run 175 buses for the convenience of devotees across the city, and the special buses will be available from 24 locations in Hyderabad. These special buses ply from Kachiguda railway station, JBS, Patancheru, ECIL, Mehdipatnam, Dilsukhnagar, Kukatpally, Charminar, Uppal, and Old Bowenpally to Secunderabad. TGSRTC MD Sajjanar appealed that devotees going to Ujjain Mahakali Temple should take advantage of this facility.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X