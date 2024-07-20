TGSRTC to run special buses for Lashkar Bonalu

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Lashkar Bonalu celebration at Ujjain Mahakali Temple, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will run special buses for the convenience of the devotees on Sunday.

According to TGSRTC, the corporation will run 175 buses for the convenience of devotees across the city, and the special buses will be available from 24 locations in Hyderabad. These special buses ply from Kachiguda railway station, JBS, Patancheru, ECIL, Mehdipatnam, Dilsukhnagar, Kukatpally, Charminar, Uppal, and Old Bowenpally to Secunderabad. TGSRTC MD Sajjanar appealed that devotees going to Ujjain Mahakali Temple should take advantage of this facility.