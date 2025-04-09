TGSWREIS to introduce courses in coding from next academic year

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) will be introducing fully-fledged coding courses for students from Class VI to Intermediate from the upcoming academic year.

According to the officials, the coding course will be provided in 238 schools in Gurukuls from the 2025-26 academic year. Last year, this coding training was available in only one school in Moinabad, and now it is planned to expand to all schools across the state.

A five-year MoU has been signed with the London-based RPF (Raspberry Pi Foundation). As part of this, the foundation will continue to monitor the skills training required by the students, curriculum, action plan, monitoring, pedagogy, etc.

Subjects related to artificial intelligence (AI), coding, machine learning, robotics, and online tools will be taught. As a pilot project, five students were selected from each school. As the results were found to be good, the TGSWRIES has formulated a joint plan to implement this curriculum in all schools across the state for the upcoming academic year 2025-26. A computing curriculum is also being introduced as a regular subject in all schools. Students will be taught classes for two hours and project work for two hours. Books will also be provided, said a senior officer.

Plans are also being made to enhance the skills required for getting job opportunities for students. A coding club has been set up in the school. One boys school and one girls school in each zone has been designated as a coding spoke and the coding spoke works as a resource centre for all the schools in that zone, with six skilled coding instructors. In this way, six people have been trained in each zone for seven zones, and a total of 42 instructors have completed their training.

A total of 1,190 students have been trained as coding mentors in 238 institutes, with five coding mentors in each institute, and each mentor will coach 15 people. The 1,190 trained coding mentors will produce 89,250 coders. This will be the first time that children are being provided with coding technology education, he added.