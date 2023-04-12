Thackeray heaps praises on Telangana govt's works

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena (UBT faction) Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday praised Telangana Government for doing the 'amazing work' at T-Hub in the city.

Thackeray met IT Minister KT Rama Rao and discussed different aspects pertaining to urbanism, technology and the measures to fuel India's growth.

"Always fantastic and encouraging to meet IT Minister KT Rama Raoji and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India's growth," Thackeray tweeted.

Visiting T-Hub, he lauded the concept and the work being done to promote startups, innovators and ideators. Sharing images of his meeting with the IT Minister, he tweeted: "Visited the T-Hub and witnessed the amazing work that's happened there for startups, innovators and ideators."

Thackeray had called on the IT Minister last year on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum event at Davos at the Telangana Pavilion. Thackeray was at the event as the Maharashtra Tourism Minister. The two had discussed on the possible areas where both Telangana and Maharashtra could work together in IT, life science, pharma and other sectors.

Reminding Thackeray about the meeting, KT Rama Rao tweeted: "Pleasure reconnecting with you Aaditya Ji after our meeting at Davos last year. Look forward to more conversations in future."