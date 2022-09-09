Thaggede le!

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, who completed three years in office on Thursday, expressed her unhappiness over the way the State government was humiliating the Governor's office.

Addressing the media at Raj Bhavan at a function to release the coffee table book, the Governor said, "The State will write a history how a woman Governor was discriminated." To a question about the criticism by the TRS leaders for displaying photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Raj Bhavan, Tamilisai said, "You are not coming because of the photo? Tomorrow, I will put up your photo, please come." She remarked that the government was treating Raj Bhavan as untouchable. "I was even denied the opportunity to unfurl the national flag on the Republic Day and deliver speech," she said.

The Governor found fault with the State government for changing its stand on September 17, which marks the accession of Hyderabad State with the Indian Union. She said, she studied the State's history and said liberation was the correct word.

"First, they accepted but now they have taken a different stand because of political reasons," she said.

Tamilisai observed that the State government had failed to improve education and health sectors. "The director of a government hospital was admitted to a private hospital. Even politicians get admitted to private hospitals. Does it indicate that they have no faith in government hospitals?" she wondered.

"Universities are dysfunctional due to lack of teaching and non- teaching staff. Hostels are not maintained properly. Despite pointing out the problems, the government had not taken any action to improve," she alleged.

The Governor suggested that CM KCR should maintain cordial relations with the Centre and see that the State issues as promised in the State Reorganisation Act 2014 were implemented. When asked about Telangana government's allegation that the Centre was discriminating against the State, she said good relationship solves all problems.

Finding fault with KCR for not attending the Southern Zonal Council meeting held recently in Kerala, the Governor said it was a good platform to find solutions to many issues.

She said she had attended the meeting as a Lt Governor of Puducherry and noticed that 75 per cent of the issues pertained to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh could be resolved amicably.

Stating that she wants to serve the people of Telangana with pure heart and affection, Tamilisai said she was facing hurdles in her efforts.

"There is no personal motive in any of my activities. I am not a controversial person. I am a constructive person," she told the reporters at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said that she was targeted on the social media when she was a politician and even now when she is holding the office of the Governor, she is facing humiliation. "However, I am a strong person. Nobody can shatter my commitment towards the people," she said.

She recalled that when she wanted to visit Sammakka Saralamma Jatara and sought a helicopter, the State government forced her to travel by road for eight hours.

Even now whenever she goes on a visit to districts, the protocol was not being followed. Referring to the 'At Home' programme at Raj Bhavan on August 15, she said the CMO had informed that the CM would attend. But they did not have the courtesy to inform her office that he was not coming, she said.