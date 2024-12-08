Thaman and Rahul Sipligunj to Perform at Necklace Road for ‘Praja Palana' Celebration

Hyderabad: Today, the Telangana government is launching a series of significant initiatives to mark a momentous day for the state. The highlights include the unveiling of seven Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects, the introduction of 130 new Mee Sevas, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated AI City. Additionally, the foundation stone for the Sports University will be laid, reinforcing the state’s commitment to technological advancement and sports development.

In a grand gesture, the Chief Minister will also unveil the Telangana Talli statue on the Secretariat premises, symbolizing the state's pride and heritage. The day's celebrations will conclude with the closing ceremony of the cultural programs, which will be held at the iconic Tank Bund in the evening, promising a spectacular end to the day.

As part of the festivities, a musical night will take place at Necklace Road, featuring renowned music director Thaman and popular playback singer Rahul Sipligunj. The duo is set to perform a mix of their chart-topping hits, offering an exciting experience for music lovers attending the event.

These initiatives, alongside the cultural performances, reflect the government's focus on advancing technology, promoting education and sports, and enhancing public services in the state. The launch of the AI City and Sports University is expected to position Telangana as a leader in both the tech and sports sectors in India.