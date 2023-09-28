The Balapur Ganesh laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh

Hyderabad: Dasari Dayanand Reddy from Turkayamjal was the lucky one among 36 people who got the priced laddu for Rs 27 lakh.

The Laddu auction saw intense battle among the bidders on Thursday. While there were 36 members three to four persons had a tough fight to stake claim over the laddu.

The laddu auction saw competition between Marri Shashank Reddy,, Kondapally Ganesh, Dasharath Goud but finally the laddu was won by Dr Dasari Dayanand Reddy for Rs 27 lakh.

Dayanand Reddy thanked the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi leader. "Last year I was on the second place and this time with the blessings of Ganesh Maharaj I wlm lucky to get the laddu," said Dayanand Reddy, stating that he would gift the laddu to his parents.