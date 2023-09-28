  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

The Balapur Ganesh laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh

The Balapur Ganesh laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Dasari Dayanand Reddy from Turkayamjal was the lucky one among 36 people who got the priced laddu for Rs 27 lakh.The Laddu auction saw...

Hyderabad: Dasari Dayanand Reddy from Turkayamjal was the lucky one among 36 people who got the priced laddu for Rs 27 lakh.

The Laddu auction saw intense battle among the bidders on Thursday. While there were 36 members three to four persons had a tough fight to stake claim over the laddu.

The laddu auction saw competition between Marri Shashank Reddy,, Kondapally Ganesh, Dasharath Goud but finally the laddu was won by Dr Dasari Dayanand Reddy for Rs 27 lakh.

Dayanand Reddy thanked the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi leader. "Last year I was on the second place and this time with the blessings of Ganesh Maharaj I wlm lucky to get the laddu," said Dayanand Reddy, stating that he would gift the laddu to his parents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X