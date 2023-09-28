Live
- Father of India's Green Revolution MS Swaminathan passes away at 98
- NMDC hosts Vigilance Awareness Week campaign
- SUMUM conducts first Plasma Exchange therapy in Odisha
- LuLu plans Rs 3,500-cr investment in TS over 3 years
- BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen
- CWS Hospital in Rourkela is ailing
- Waheeda Rehman’s first performance as dancer was in Berhampur in 1952
- Rangareddy: Anganwadis should not be neglected, says TPCC General Secretary
- World Rabies Day
- Rangareddy: Roads, sewerage turn colonies into ponds of filth in Jalpally
The Balapur Ganesh laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh
Hyderabad: Dasari Dayanand Reddy from Turkayamjal was the lucky one among 36 people who got the priced laddu for Rs 27 lakh.
The Laddu auction saw intense battle among the bidders on Thursday. While there were 36 members three to four persons had a tough fight to stake claim over the laddu.
The laddu auction saw competition between Marri Shashank Reddy,, Kondapally Ganesh, Dasharath Goud but finally the laddu was won by Dr Dasari Dayanand Reddy for Rs 27 lakh.
Dayanand Reddy thanked the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi leader. "Last year I was on the second place and this time with the blessings of Ganesh Maharaj I wlm lucky to get the laddu," said Dayanand Reddy, stating that he would gift the laddu to his parents.
