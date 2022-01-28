‘The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy’ by Dr Kafeel Khan launched in city

Hyderabad: Dr Kafeel Khan, who was embroiled in the August 2017 Gorakhpur hospital incident controversy in which 63 children died, came to Hyderabad at the launch of his book here on Thursday. His book, titled 'The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy, A Doctor's Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis' speaks about the 2017 incident at the BRD Medical College, where in 63 children died due to oxygen shortage.

The book was launched by Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily, Prof PL Vishweswar Rao, Dr Sattar Khan, Convenor of Medical Service Centre (MSC) - Telangana Chapter and social activist Seema Mustafa.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Kafeel Khan said, "Covid-19 only exposed the already collapsed Indian medical healthcare system. I have started my book with the Allahabad High Court judgement which says that the oxygen shortage was a genocide." The entire saga of him getting suspended, then getting arrested later over a speech at the Aligarh Muslim University and finally getting terminated from service, transpired as he was made a scapegoat.