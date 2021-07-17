The Hans India celebrates 10th anniversary

Tenth Anniversary; It's gala time for Team Hans

It was the celebration time for the team of The Hans India, which has achieved a milestone of ten years of service in the newspaper industry as the employees greeted each other after a cake cutting ceremony in the office.

Though the celebrations kicked off in the morning in the districts where celebrities, political leaders, bureaucrats were taking part in the program, the main event was in the office premises in the evening. The employees from every department including editorial, advertisement, marketing, circulation and others shared their experiences and also wished The Hans India achieve many more milestones in the coming future. The speeches were followed by cake cutting ceremony as The Hans India MD Hanumanth Rao and Editor V Ramu Sarma doing the honours.

It was a nostalgic movement for those employees who started the journey from day one of the newspaper. Their efforts during their tenure were appreciated by the seniors. Team Hans India resolved to rededicate themselves for the growth of the organisation in the coming future.

The Hans India has seven editions in two Telugu States including at Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana, Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. One edition is in the National Capital Delhi to reach Telugus, policymakers and opinion leaders. The Hans India started to attract readers from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai as well. Core of the newspaper is its unbiased content serving various sections of society. Besides national news with special focus on diaspora from abroad, in-depth articles from experienced experts in the field is the hallmark of The Hans India.

Speaking on the occasion, Editor appreciated the efforts of the employees for crossing the decade milestone and said, "We started with a few but now we are many, not only in numbers but also in talents and creativity. Remember that it's not just a corporate anniversary, it's an anniversary of a family that only grew strong defying the odds. Happy tenth anniversary all."

After going down the memory lane and all nostalgic talks the staff enjoyed some cake and snacks.

Mahesh Bhagwat greets THI

Rachakonda Police Commissioner M M Bhagwat cut the cake on the occasion of The Hans India's Tenth Anniversary on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "The Hans India newspaper has been covering Rachakonda police functioning almost everyday.





We get our news properly without distortion of facts or without glorifying criminals." He further said that the commissionerate is glad to share the clippings of the paper on social media, almost every day as the paper carries news as per the reality. He wished THI to continue realistic journalism in future also.



The Hans India provides news from every nook and corner: MANUU VC

Vice Chancellor & Registrar Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Prof SM Rahmatullah greeted The Team Hans India on its 10th Anniversary.





Appreciating the paper's work he said, "Newspaper plays a vital role in secular and democratic country like India, and paper like The Hans India caters news from every nook and corner. The newspaper played a constructive role through its articles and various social awareness programmes."



Celebrations held at Moosapet ward office

Moosapet BJP corporator K Mahendar along with G Shekar, BJP division President celebrated the Tenth Anniversary of The Hans India. Speaking on the occasion Mahendar said, "The best values in the field of media like recognition, analysis, motivation are upheld by The Hans India.





It keeps people abreast of all the happenings." He cut the cake on the occasion and congratulated Editor and staff of the paper.



Alwal corporator cuts cake

Alwal division corporator, Shanthi Srinivas Reddy participated in the Tenth Anniversary celebrations of The Hans India along with the paper's staff.





"All articles published in the paper are thought provoking , very useful social activities like environmental friendly Ganesha, freedom from plastic impressed one and all," she noted.



THI addresses people's grievances: Amberpet MLA

Tenth Anniversary of The Hans India was celebrated by MLA Amberpet Kaleru Venkatesh along with Hans India team in Nallakunta. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, "The Hans India presents news in a very lucid manner to cater to the readers' needs.





Almost all the issues are addressed by the paper, which then also gets an impact and problems of the people are solved."

