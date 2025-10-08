The House of KOYILAA" Launched at Madhapur – A One-Stop Destination for Food Lovers

Hyderabad, October 2025: The House of KOYILAA – Kitchen, Café, and Bake House was inaugurated by Telangana State PAC Chairman and Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi along with guest of honor Jagadeeswar Goud, TPCC General Secretary and GHMC Corporator at Road No.11, near Alamgir Masjid, behind Ratnadeep Supermarket, Kakatiya Hills, Madhapur.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arekapudi Gandhi stated, "Bringing together a kitchen, café, and bake house under one roof is a truly unique concept. It serves as a one-stop destination for food lovers across the city. Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a food hub, and the addition of The House of KOYILAA only strengthens that reputation." He appreciated the founders for creating a space that blends traditional and contemporary culinary experiences.

P.Revathi Director of The House of KOYILAA, shared that “We are proud to introduce a place that serves a diverse menu including vegetarian and non-vegetarian South Indian delicacies, along with pizzas, pastries, freshly baked bread, cakes, artisanal coffee, ice creams, and desserts,”. She also mentioned the provision of corporate lunches, party orders, and curated food experiences, making it an ideal spot for both casual dining and professional gatherings. The interiors have been thoughtfully designed to offer an inviting and cozy environment for all age groups