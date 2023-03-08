The International Women's Day was celebrated at St peters Engineering College on 8th March, 2023. The purpose of celebrating Women's Day is – To raise awareness about the status and dignity of women among the students. The main theme of the event was "Digitalisation". The celebration for the glory of women actually started from 2nd of march. The Guest of Honour was Ms. Srinithya, Risk Manager for Amazon Chair Person (Cowe) Telangana. and the Chief Guest of the occasion was Ms. Chetana Jain, Chief Architect & Director Dhurumantaru Consultant. Girls from all sections and levels were also part of the event.

In her address, Guest of Honor spoke about, different dimensions regarding the life and struggle of women. She focussed on the upliftment of women in the digital sector. Her message for the young girls was to make themselves enough competent to survive in today's competitive job market. She further pressed on the grooming of Seven C's. she said that other than being a job seeker, we should focus on being a job provider.

The chief Guest spoke about the importance of being a business minded, and grooming oneself as an entrepreneur. He makes it sure that Entrepreneurs play a pivotal role in the growth of the economy and women should be its part. Se further said that women can be the part in wealth generation by targeting new markets and reaching out to audiences outside the radar of their existing business. This creates new streams of revenue and profits and makes the girls the leaders of future.

Director Maam, T. Saroja Reddy, expressed her views regarding the feminine gender. She says that their contribution is immense and it should be celebrated to acknowledge them in real manner. She said that we should look after the women's around us like mother, daughter and wife.

Principal Dr. Sree Latha, said that International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality.

Other than faculty members many students also shared their emotions regarding the upliftment of women gender.

Finally HOD H&S, Dr Saritha delivered Vote of Thanks. She also spoke about glory, dignity and importance of women in the society.