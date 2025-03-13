Thief snatches woman’s chain inside home in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a thief snatched a chain from a 50-year-old woman at her house in Kukatpally and escaped on Wednesday.

In CCTV footage that surfaced on social media, the man is seen following the woman into the house, at KPHB, after she finishes drawing rangoli outside, on the pretext of asking for water at 6:08 am.

The woman, Lakshmi, was busy cleaning in front of her house and drawing rangoli, when an unidentified person wearing a mask approached her, asking for a glass of water. As she went inside the house to fetch water, the suspect quietly followed her into the house and snatched her gold chain weighing 2.5 tolas.

The police said that by the time she realised what had happened and raised an alarm, the offender escaped into the bylanes.

The KPHB police are investigating. They are examining the footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings to identify and nab the suspect.