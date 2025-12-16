Third waiting list released for Haj 2026 pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has announced the release of the third waiting list of pilgrims for Haj 2026. State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha said the waiting list includes applicants ranging from serial numbers 2,849 to 3,733.

The Chairman asked the selected Haj pilgrims to pay their first and second instalments as early as possible. According to the Haj Committee, the intending Haj pilgrims selected from the waiting list were asked to pay a total amount of Rs 2,77,300, which includes the first instalment of Rs 1,52,300 and the second instalment of Rs 1,25,000.

Khusro Pasha further requested the Haj pilgrims to remit the payment only through the online core banking system of any State Bank of India branch using the bank challan available at the Telangana State Haj Committee, or via the online E-Payment facility available on www.hajcommittee.gov.in and the Haj Suvidha App.