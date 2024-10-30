This Diwali, city set to burst green crackers with a bang

Hyderabad: With the festival of lights just a day away, green crackers are in high demand. This year, there has been a notable shift in the preferences of consumers, who are opting for eco-friendly alternatives to protect the environment.

This year, cracker stalls have been set up at every nook and street corner. With the rise in demand for eco-friendly crackers and also with the Supreme Court’s ban on synthetic firecrackers, mostly licensed dealers have stocked up on Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CISR)-stamped green firecrackers and restricted the manufacture of synthetic firecrackers.

Few cracker traders pointed out that despite the price increase, as green crackers are slightly expensive from the synthetic firecrackers, consumers are willing to spend on eco-friendly crackers. In the city, hardly few dealers, that too non-licensed ones are found selling synthetic firecrackers, as it is less expensive compared to eco-friendly crackers. There has been a 15 per cent to 20 per cent hike in firecracker prices. Earlier, firecrackers costing Rs 1,000 now sell for Rs 1,200-1,300.

Raghavendra Choudhary from Hyderabad Fireworks, Kukatpally, said, “Last year, there was a limited demand for green crackers, as people were less aware. But this year, due to the Supreme Court ban on barium-filled firecrackers, green crackers are the preferred choice. For the past two years, we have been manufacturing green crackers and these emit 30 per cent less pollution and are less dangerous because they are free of harmful chemicals. Their chemical composition has been changed – as earlier, for making crackers, barium nitrate was used and now mono chloride salts are being used.”

Manik Rao, owner of Bhavani Crackers, said, “As per the Supreme Court orders, this year, all the licensed dealers have planned to sell green firecrackers and restricted the manufacture of synthetic firecrackers, as the green crackers are low in emissions. Last year, there was limited demand for green crackers and also there was confusion in identifying synthetic and green firecrackers but it is very easy to identify now, as all the green cracker boxes have a stamp of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).”

Meanwhile this year, several members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are playing a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of their communities. To promote a hazard-free and enjoyable celebration, they have been promoting the usage of green crackers in the form of several awareness campaigns.