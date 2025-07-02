Thousands witness celestial wedding of Renuka Yellamma at Balkampet

Hyderabad: The celestial Kalyanotsavam of Sri Renuka Yellamma Ammavaru at Balkampet was grandly held on Tuesday.

The Kalyanam was held at 11.55 am. The Endowments Minister Konda Surekha offered silk clothes to the goddesses. Kalyanam is orgainsed on the first Tuesday of Ashada Masam.

The devotees were lined up before the temple from 5 am on Tuesday. The temple authorities organised queue lines and VIP entries. A large number of devotees and Shiva Sattulu thronged to the temple premises to witness the wedding.

The rush was so huge that it took five hours for the devotees to have darshan. The Kalyanotsavam are taken up for three days. On the first day there will be ‘Edurukolu’, Kalyanam on second day and Rathotsavam on the third day.

Minister Konda Surekha said that Balkampet Yellamma is the deity who relieves the sufferings of the people of Hyderabad. She reminded that there was a buzz of Bonalu in the areas around Hyderabad during the month of Ashadham.

The minister said that the Bonalu culture came during a time when a pandemic was raging here in the past. It is the belief of the people here that when a disaster struck the great city of Hyderabad and hundreds of people were dying, Balkampet Yellamma saved the lives of many people by protecting them. She said that the Bonalu festival has become a great celebration for the people here.

The Minister said that this time, the government led by CM A Revanth Reddy allocated Rs 20 crores and ensured that there was no problem anywhere. He reminded that lakhs of devotees come to see the goddess every year... All arrangements have been made for that.

She said that she was very lucky to have the opportunity to offer silk clothes to the goddess on behalf of the state government. She prayed to the goddess for good rains and good health for the crops.

The traffic police imposed traffic restricts on the Balkampet road. The city police commissioner CV Anand supervised the arrangements. He inspected the control room and cctv surveillance center and accessed overall preparedness to ensure effective crowd management and public safety.

Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, City Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, Hyderabad Collector Hari Chandana and others participated in this program.