Three Cell Phone Snatchers Arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force of Hyderabad City, North Zone Team, along with Market Police, has apprehended three individuals involved in a spate of cell phone thefts. This operation comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and curb criminal activities in the city.

The suspects, identified as 18-year-old Omkar Yadav Tavre and 19-year-old R. Sanjay Goud, along with an unnamed juvenile, were arrested in connection with two criminal cases – Cr.No.230/2024 and Cr.No.207/2024, both filed under Section 304 read with Section 3(5) BNS of Market and Mahankali Police Stations respectively.

### *Details of the Arrest:*

The arrests followed credible information received by the law enforcement agencies regarding the suspects' activities. The authorities seized several items believed to be stolen, including multiple Vivo cell phones and an Activa vehicle, collectively worth approximately ₹1,50,000.

### *Modus Operandi:*

According to police reports, the accused, who have been childhood friends, resorted to cell phone snatching to fund their lavish lifestyles. They targeted victims in the market and Mahankali areas, with Goud driving the Activa while Tavre snatched the phones. Their juvenile accomplice assisted during the commission of the crimes.

The police were able to foil their planned further offenses, thanks to diligent efforts by the North Zone Task Force, which collaborated closely with Market Police.

### *In Charge of the Operation:*

The successful operation was spearheaded by Inspector of Police K. Saidulu, with the assistance of SIs P. Gnanadeep and Srinivasulu Dasu from the North Zone Task Force, and Inspector P. Raghavender along with WSI Mamatha from Market Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Y.V.S. Sudheendra remarked on the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement in combating crime. The Task Force encourages citizens to report suspicious activities to help maintain safety in the area.