Three including child killed in fire accident at Manikonda

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three people including a child died of suffocation after a massive fire broke out in a residential building at Pasha Colony, Puppalguda in Manikonda on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 7-year-old Sajira, Suhana (50), and 70-year-old Jamila. According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the 2-storey building located in a residential area. As the thick smoke engulfed the entire place three people got trapped inside the house on the ground floor and died of asphyxiation.

As the fire was spreading quickly, it spread to the first floor of the building. The locals, who noticed the fire, immediately alerted the Police and Fire Department. On information, the police and fire officials reached the spot and rescued five persons who were trapped on the first floor of the building. They were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital.

Fire officer said that the fire broke out in the parking cellar of a residential building suspected due to a short circuit, engulfing several CNG cars and bikes. The flames quickly spread to the first floor through the stairs. The victims were reportedly in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The Narsingi police are investigating. Moreover, another fire broke out at a plastic godown at Lake View Hills colony Ghousenagar in Bandlaguda. According to locals, the fire started around 2 pm at the godown where plastic material is stored. The locals noticed and informed Bandlaguda police and a police patrol car reached the spot.

The police alerted the fire department and the fire tender from Chandrayangutta fire station reached the spot and doused the fire.